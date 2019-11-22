Collision knocks out Gardnerville power

An injury collision in the Gardnerville Ranchos knocked out power to more than 2,200 NV Energy customers on Thursday.

The collision sheered off a power pole at Riverview and Dresslerville at around 4:40 p.m. snarling traffic entering Douglas County’s largest community.

East Fork Fire Protection District medics and Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the collision, which resulted in at least one injury.

The intersection is located at the top of the hill from Carson Valley Golf Course.

Power was restored to most customers by 6:45 p.m.

Another collision was reported by the Nevada Highway Patrol around 5:30 p.m. at Highway 395 and Stephanie Way, which interfered with the evening commute.

There was no report of injury as a result of that collision.