Coffins, scarecrows signs of fall in Gardnerville

This year Main Street Gardnerville will combine three favorite fall activities for the whole family offering even more music, fun, demonstrations, and vendors. The seventh annual Fall Festival is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and is hosted by Main Street Gardens and East Fork Gallery at Heritage Park Gardens. Admission is free.

Then there are the exciting "Coffin Races" â€” an event where you get to let your imagination run wild and build your own coffin. Teams of four to six runners compete for a $250 cash prize plus bragging rights for the rest of the year. Specifications for how to build your own are available at MainStreetGardnerville.org.

There also is the stuffed animal, zombie "Stretcher Race" for children ages 15 and under. Or, how about building a scarecrow to take home with the help of the Artisans from East Fork Gallery? Clothing, hats, braids, faces, straw, newspaper and the entire kit needed to build a scarecrow is available for $15 per scarecrow and fun for all ages.

In the meantime, across the street at Heritage Park, there will be a flurry of activities including Marketplace Shopping at such vendors as LulaRoe, Teddy 'N' Friendz, doTerra, Princess House, Carrillo Leather and Steel, Spur View Goods, K2 Designs, She's Crafty, 2 Little Poppies, Macaela Made and more. For information on these and all other Main Street Gardnerville activities visit Info@MainStreetGardnerville.org or leave a message at 775-782-8027.

— an event where you get to let your imagination run wild and build your own coffin. Teams of four to six runners compete for a $250 cash prize plus bragging rights for the rest of the year.

Now if you happen to be looking for something a little farther off the beaten path you might consider the "Fall Fish Festival." It is also, on Saturday and continues on Sunday in case you would like to participate in both. This event focuses on a variety of fish species that live in Lake Tahoe and its rivers. In addition to the Kokanee, these species include the federally threatened Lahontan cutthroat trout and little-known smaller fish, such as speckled dace. The visitor center is located three miles north of South Lake Tahoe on Highway 89. Join the fun and participate in this free family event which has become one of the most fascinating educational and wildlife viewing events in Northern California. The festival encourages participation by children and their parents in a wide variety of educational and entertaining activities.

