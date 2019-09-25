 Coffins, scarecrows bring seasonal fun | RecordCourier.com

Local | September 25, 2019

The Evil Minion Zombies battle Black Betty to the finish line at the 2017 coffin races.
Brad Coman

While the Slaughterhouse Lane coffin races are a relative newcomer, Carson Valley residents have been making scarecrows to celebrate October since the first Great Scarecrow Festival in 1986.

Nearly a third of a century later, artists of the East Fork Gallery are gathering materials for the annual event, which is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at Heritage Park & Gardens.

The Record-Courier is providing the stuffing for scarecrows, as it has for decades.

This is the second year that scarecrow making and the coffin races are combined with a pumpkin raffle, food and live entertainment for a fall festival at the Gardnerville park.

Heritage Park Gardens will also be hosting its harvest festival with a free pumpkin raffle, scavenger hunt, games and crafts for children, garden goodies, seed collecting and a photo booth.

Entertainment includes Basque dancers, martial artists, music by Mo’z Motley Blues Band and a variety of other events.

Tahoe Youth and Family Services is collecting costumes 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays (closed noon-1 p.m.) at their office inside Old Town Plaza, 1512 Highway 395. Residents are asked to bring gently used youth and adult costumes. Donation receipts and all pertinent tax information will be provided.

