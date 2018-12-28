Coat Drive a smashing success

According to Eileen Behr, the Sertoma co-chair for this year's Coat Drive, they have received more than 700 coats, jackets, and sweaters, over 500 pairs of socks, plus dozens of hats, gloves, and blankets to date. They thank you, and want you to know that the Drive will continue through Jan. 31, 2019.

Sertoma works directly with organizations that help people who need these items and are grateful and very happy to receive them. It makes their lives just a little easier. There are a variety of large and small groups assisting the homeless (several of them are homeless vets). While still more of them assist low-income residents of the area with food and clothing. Once the needs of the Carson Valley organizations have been filled, remaining outerwear goes to groups helping people in Reno.

Additional donation locations have been added since this column ran in November to make it even more convenient to drop off items. In Gardnerville, the Elks Lodge on Kimmerling has a barrel; there are now four locations in Carson City; Guild Mortgage on S. Carson, the 7-Eleven at Hwy 50 and Fairview, the 7-Eleven on N. Carson at College Parkway, and Carson City Senior Center. Plus, the places at C.O.D. Casino, DST Coffee, Round Table Pizza, 7-Eleven in the Ranchos, Tractor Supply Co., Douglas County Senior and Community Center, Wa-She-Shu Casino, and Ace Hardware are still available. Feel free to drop your items off there through the end of January. In case you received coats, sweaters, and other outerwear as Christmas gifts, you still have time to donate your gently used items in town. It is important to let you know that all your donated clothing items and blankets are re-distributed within just a few days of receiving them.

The $150 donated in cash so far has allowed Sertoma to fill in specific needs for clothing not received in the barrels. For example, they have received requests for children's outerwear, in all sizes from toddler through teen, and, for some reason, not as many adult hats or gloves have come in this year. You may make cash donations through their website CarsonValleySertoma.org/donate.

From the members of Sertoma and the charity groups with whom they work, thanks again for your generosity in supporting this year's Coat Drive. They are pleased to let the community know that their contributions have already been distributed are appreciated. Merry Christmas and may all of you enjoy a holiday as warm and wonderful as your hearts.