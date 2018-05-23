Club thanks Douglas High culinary arts students

Sierra Nevada Republican Women attended the lunch prepared by culinary arts students at Douglas High School on May 18. The students and their teacher, along with SNRW members, are pictured in the photo taken at the high school in the area where the meal was served.

At this lunch, SNRW President Barbara McRoberts presented culinary arts instructor Kerry Stack with a check to support student activities in her department, and to acknowledge her students' help arranging facets of the club's St. Patrick's dinner held at St. Gall Pastoral Center earlier this year.

A number of her students had volunteered their time. They set up the tables and chairs, prepared the corned beef, sliced it, cut up the vegetables, presented the dessert, and helped with the clean up chores. Their work was outstanding and very much appreciated.