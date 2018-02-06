Club offers scholarships for students interested in gliders

The Minden Soaring Club is offering youth scholarships to encourage those between the ages 14-25 to earn a private glider rating.

A spokesman said the scholarship money will be paid directly to the glider flight training school to finance both flight and ground instruction for interested youths.

She said the mission is to promote world-class soaring in Minden.

The deadline for applying is Feb. 28. Applicants will be interviewed on March 10.

Applications can be found online at http://www.mindensoaringclub.com or http://www.soaringnv.com.

Completed applications should be sent to P.O. Box 361, Minden 89423 or delivered in person to SoaringNV, 1142 Airport Road, Minden or emailed to reebs7@sbcglobal.net.