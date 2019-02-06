Clogged filters may have caused blaze

East Fork firefighters responded to a fire at a large commercial building near Johnson Lane late Tuesday night.

Battalion Chief Larry Goss said the fire occurred near Business Parkway in an outside air filtration unit.

"Units arrived to find smoke billowing out of a large exterior unit that filters dust from the processing inside the occupancy," Goss said. "A box designed to trip and a door that closes the system off and prevent fire from returning inside the building activated."

Two engines two rescue ambulances and two command officers responded and extinguished the blaze.

"The fire is believed to be caused by clogged filters inside the unit itself," Goss said.