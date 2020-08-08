Clippings blamed in Indian Hills fire

East Fork firefighters climb a ladder to get on the roof of an Amador Circle home that caught fire on Thursday evening.

East Fork Fire Protection District

Grass clippings spontaneously combusting appears to be the cause of a Thursday evening house fire on Amador Circle in Indian Hills.

East Fork and Carson City firefighters responded to a 5:30 p.m. report that smoke was pouring from the eaves of the 35-year-old home.

“Three engine and ambulance companies from East Fork and one engine from Carson Fire … worked quickly to gain access to the structure and convert the fire in the attic,” Batallion Chief Troy Valenzuela said. “There were no residents home at the time of the fire and the main portion of the house was saved.”

The residents weren’t home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

Old grass clippings stored in airtight containers or trash bags can ignite when life in direct sunlight.

“Lawn clippings should be disposed of in open air or composted for safest results and their containers should be stored in a shaded area when possible, a safe distance from outbuildings or structures,” Valenzuela said.