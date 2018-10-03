Climate change to be focus of panel discussion at WNC

A recorded TED Talk by Dr. Jonathan Patz and panel discussion by local experts on the impacts of warmer temperatures on our health will take place at Western Nevada Community College's Marlette Hall at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

Marlette Hall is located in the Cedar Building on the south side of the Carson City campus.

Patz is the sirector of the Global Health Institute at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. His TED talk is titled "Climate change is affecting our health â€“ what's the cure?" The talk lasts about 20 minutes.

After the TED Talk, the panelists will discuss how increased fires, smoke, heat and biting insects affect our health here in Northern Nevada. The panelists include Dr. Tim Brown, director of the Western Regional Climate Center at DRI, speaking on wildfire trends and the health effects of breathing smoke; Dr. Andrew Nuss, assistant professor of entomology at UNR, speaking on the spread of mosquitoes and ticks and the diseases they carry in Nevada; and Dr. Stephanie McAfee, Nevada deputy state climatologist and assistant professor of geography at UNR, speaking on the incidence and health effects of extreme heat events. A local member of Citizens' Climate Lobby will also describe a proposal for national legislation to limit the worst impacts of global warming.

The event is co-sponsored by the Carson City chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby (https://citizensclimatelobby.org/), Western Nevada College, and GreenACTnv, a sustainability group in the Carson Valley (http://greenactnv.org) .

For anyone on campus on Wednesday morning, the TED Talk also will be shown at 9:30 a.m. There will not be a panel following the morning showing, but there will be a follow up discussion. For information, call Bill Prowse at 775-883-0902.