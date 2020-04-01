Clerks reviewing RDA petition

A petition to put Redevelopment Area No. 2 on the November ballot was turned into the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office on Thursday.

The petition passed the first check of 500 signatures on Friday with 90 percent or more valid. Douglas County Election Administrator Dena Dawson said they will spend the next several days verifying there are 2,613 valid signatures required for the petition to go on the ballot.

County commissioners, sitting as the redevelopment agency board, are being asked by the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority for a commitment of $34.5 million in redevelopment money over 30 years to help construct an events center at Stateline. That issue does not appear on the April 2 agenda, which was posted on Friday afternoon.

The money raised by redevelopment comes from incremental property tax in Stateline based on increased value of property in the area. Most of that value will come from $1 million condos being constructed as part of Tahoe Beach Club on the site of the former Tahoe Shores Mobile Home Park.

Under an order from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, all meetings are to be conducted online with the public having an opportunity to comment remotely without being at the meeting in person.

On Wednesday, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board voted unanimously in support of an events center at Stateline.

Part of the approval references negotiations with the California Attorney General and the League to Save Lake Tahoe to establish parameters for monitoring the center’s environmental impact.

Douglas County Commissioner Wes Rice made the two motions approving the center. The governing board heard 42 comments favoring the center and three against.

One of those three were from Douglas County Commissioner Dave Nelson, who opposes devoting money from Redevelopment Area No. 2 to fund the center.

The event center if approved could break ground in May and be finished in Spring 2022.