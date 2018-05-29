Clearys celebrate 60th wedding anniversary today

Alice Cochran was named Miss Genoa and represented Douglas County in the Miss Nevada competition in 1951.

Rex Cleary was a cowboy, whose parents once operated James Canyon Ranch.

According to son Russ Cleary, the couple met while they attended junior high school, but it would be nearly a decade before they would be married.

The Clearys are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today.

"Although your anniversary is a special time for you, it's also quite the special time for those who love you, too," her son said.

News of the couple's nuptials appeared in The Record-Courier.

Recommended Stories For You

Alice's mother was Genoa matriarch Sonia DeHart.

Both Alice and Rex graduated from the University of Nevada Reno. Rex graduated from Douglas High School in 1949, while Alice graduated in 1950.

The couple moved to Ely, where Rex was working for the Bureau of Land Management.

"They both love horses, and both still ride," Russ said. "They love Nevada places, including Moores Station and Genoa,and enjoying their friends and family."

As recently as last summer, Rex took first place in the Carson Valley Roping Club's team roping category.

Celebrating with the couple are Russ Cleary, soon-to-be daughter-in-law Lety Corral, granddaughter Joan, grandson Brett Cleary and wife Alissa Cleary and grandson Scott Cleary.