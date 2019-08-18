Classic cars return to Minden for Main Street Event

More than 75 classic cars will come to downtown Minden Aug. 23-24 for the Minden Founders Main Street Event to raise funds to support historic restoration work at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park.

Lead sponsors of the event include Bently Heritage, Carson Valley Accounting, Douglas Disposal, Horse Tales magazine, Sorensen’s Resort, Double J Auto, Mort’s Autobody, and Mark Smith Tire Center. Numerous other local business and individuals have donated additional cash and raffle prizes.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Restoration Fund of the 501(c)(3) non-profit Friends of Dangberg Home Ranch, a member-supported organization dedicated to the operation and preservation of the Dangberg Historic Park.

Though the event benefits the Dangberg Historic Park, it will be held in historic downtown Minden on Esmeralda Avenue and around the Town Park. Minden was founded by the Dangberg family in 1905, and the car show’s name honors the family’s legacy. Classic car owners not yet registered should contact park staff to confirm that space is still available.

The weekend starts with a free street party on Friday, August 23, featuring local favorite Moni & the Moonlighters playing classic 1950s-60s rock and roll from 6-9 p.m. on Esmeralda Avenue between 4th and 5th streets. Beer and wine will be available for purchase as part of the fundraising effort.

Classic cars will again be displayed on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m., when an awards ceremony will take place. Saturday’s entertainment will be provided by DJ Chuck Baldauskas in the Minden Town Park starting at 10:00am.

Beer and wine will also be available on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as will food from Nevada Nosh and King of Kings. Additional vendors and a car parts swap meet will also be part of Saturday’s offerings.

Throughout, souvenir T-shirts featuring the event will be available for purchase.

Streets closed to traffic during the event will be Esmeralda Avenue between Third Street and Sixth Street, Mono Avenue between Fifth Street and Sixth Street, and both Fourth Street and Fifth Street between Highway 395 and Mono Avenue.

More information about the event and car registration is available at Dangberg.org, 775-783-9417, or info@dangberghomeranch.org.