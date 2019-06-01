Classes try contemporary solution

Two Douglas High School classes joined forces to create 125 “Officer Survival Kits” and nine K-9 officer appreciation bags which they turned over to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Teacher Brad Newton said his Contemporary Problems class wanted to end the semester on a positive note.

“They had been learning about all the problems of today’s world,” he said. “They chose to give to the sheriff’s office, because they truly appreciate the valley and those who make it a great place.”

Newton’s students joined forces with Robert Stone’s Peace Project class to make the bags.

“The students donated their own money and also raised funds to buy supplies for the bags,” Newton said. “They decorated the bags, wrote personal thank you notes, and raised all the money needed for the project.”

Newton said it was a great example for the students and deputies to see each other in a different light.

“I’ve been teaching at Douglas High for 22 years and this was one of the more prouder moments to see students truly appreciative of those around them,” he said.