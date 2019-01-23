City National Bank supports Douglas County nonprofit organizations, schools in 2018

City National Bank said Tuesday it contributed monetary and in-kind support of $190,000 to nearly 70 nonprofits, schools and community organizations in 2018.

The bank also announced that its volunteer support reached significant levels again last year as part of its philanthropic performance and mission. Bank colleagues donated close to 700 hours of volunteer service, which included serving on nonprofit boards, staffing charitable events, reading to students at various elementary schools, and much more.

"Our community involvement and support of qualified nonprofit organizations and programs continue to grow through our monetary, in-kind and volunteer support," said Paul Stowell, Nevada regional executive of City National Bank. "In addition to funding numerous nonprofit groups, our colleagues continue to donate hundreds of hours of volunteer service to so many wonderful and worthy causes."

Stowell highlighted the bank's volunteer support of Three Square's Backpack for Kids program as an example of how the bank looks for ways to help meet the needs of communities in Nevada. He said with a number of challenges facing Nevada this year, City National will continue to look for opportunities to help nonprofit groups beyond its traditional monetary support.

Following is a list of Douglas County nonprofit organizations City National helped with monetary, in-kind and volunteer support in 2018:

Business Council of Douglas County

Recommended Stories For You

Douglas County Backpack Buddies Program

Douglas High School

Rotary Club of Minden

City National contributes financial, in-kind and volunteer assistance to nonprofit institutions and organizations that enhance the quality of life and promote public interest where the company conducts its business. The main areas of the bank's community outreach include education, health and human services, community development and arts and culture.