Cigarette butts blamed for apartment fire

A small fire at a Mission Street apartment building on Thursday morning is being blamed on improperly extinguished cigarettes.

East Fork firefighters and Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded to the report of flames seen at 9:15 a.m.

"East Fork Fire arrived on scene to find an exterior fire that had been partially extinguished by a Charter employee, who was driving by and saw the fire, with a fire extinguisher," Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said. "Crews worked to complete extinguishment of the fire, check the attic of the apartment complex and inside adjoining units."

Fogerson said about $5,000 in damage was limited to the building's exterior.

"East Fork wants to remind everyone that while Nevada has fire safe cigarettes designed to limit the starting of fires from discarded butts, it can still occur," Fogerson said. "Please dispose of smoking materials appropriately."