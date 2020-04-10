Churches conduct virtual Easter services | RecordCourier.com

Churches conduct virtual Easter services

Local | April 10, 2020

Carson Valley Church Websites

Carson Valley Bible Church

carsonvalleybiblechurch.com" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">carsonvalleybiblechurch.com

Calvary Chapel of Carson Valley

cvcalvarychapel.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">cvcalvarychapel.org

Corpus Christi Catholic Church

http://www.ccchurchcc.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.ccchurchcc.org

Carson Valley United Methodist Church

http://www.carsonvalleyumc.com" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.carsonvalleyumc.com, Facebook

Christ Presbyterian Church

http://www.cvcpc.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.cvcpc.org

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Coventry Cross Episcopal Church

http://www.coventrycross.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.coventrycross.org

Crossroads Nazarene

http://www.cvcrossroads.com" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.cvcrossroads.com

The Fountainhead Foursquare Church

http://www.ffccarson.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.ffccarson.org

Genoa Community Church

http://www.genoacommunitychurch.com" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.genoacommunitychurch.com

High Sierra Fellowship

http://www.hsfellowship.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.hsfellowship.org

Hilltop Community Church

http://www.hilltopchurch.net" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.hilltopchurch.net

Johnson Lane Baptist Church

http://www.jlbchurch.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.jlbchurch.org

LifePoint Church

http://www.lifepointnv.com" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.lifepointnv.com

St. Gall Catholic Church

http://www.saintgall.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.saintgall.org

Shadow Mountain Church

http://www.smchurch.net" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.smchurch.net

Shepherd of the Sierra Lutheran Church

http://www.shepherdofthesierralutheran.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.shepherdofthesierralutheran.org

Smith Valley Baptist Church

http://www.smithvalleybaptist.com" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.smithvalleybaptist.com

Trinity Lutheran Church

http://www.trinitylutherangv.com" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.trinitylutherangv.com

Valley Christian Fellowship

http://www.valleycf.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.valleycf.org

Instead of in-person Easter Services this Sunday, many Carson Valley churches will be taking to the ether.

On Wednesday night, Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an order against churches holding in-person worship services with 10 or more people, including drive-in and pop-up services, for the duration of the emergency.

Cavalry Chapel of Carson Valley Pastor Joey Crandall said he’s planning a service using a combination of live-streaming and the Gardnerville Ranchos church’s short-range radio station at 94.7 FM.

Mass streaming to Facebook Live or YouTube seems to be the go-to for Valley churches seeking to celebrate the holiday.

Reno Bishop Randolph Calvo said that while he has closed Catholic churches in the diocese and suspended public Masses, local parish Masses will be conducted online.

“I will be livestreaming the Paschal Triduum from St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral,” he said in a letter to parishioners. “Though our doors may be closed, we are still here for you.”

St. Gall is online at http://www.saintgall.org and can be found on Facebook. The Bishop’s service may be located at renodiocese.org

High Sierra Fellowship Pastor Rich Lammay said they will broadcast on an FM transmitter and people can tune their radios. Services are noon Friday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Lead Pastor Luke Wartgow of the newly rechristened Carson Valley Bible Church in Gardnerville said he will celebrate Easter with his congregation online.

“We are planning on doing a video service on Easter that will be available on our website,” he said. That will be available at http://www.carsonvalleybiblechurch.com

Carson Valley United Methodist Church has been posting weekly services on YouTube.

“We will be doing the same for Easter,” church spokesman Len Frueh said. “We are also on the Douglas County Access Channel every weekend.”

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokeswoman Stephanie Christensen said they’ve been working out services for the past few weeks.

“On Easter Sunday, we will enjoy our weekly local church service broadcast and perhaps more intimate and special celebrations with our families than we are previously accustomed,” she said. “But I anticipate this Easter to be more meaningful to our members, as we have had less everyday activities and responsibilities to distract us from preparing personally for Easter. It is also likely to be more meaningful because with the heavy concerns of COVID-19 weighing on us, many of us are awakened to the notion that we need to rely heavily on the grace of God and our Savior Jesus Christ.”

Local
See more