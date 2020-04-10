Churches conduct virtual Easter services

Carson Valley Church Websites Carson Valley Bible Church carsonvalleybiblechurch.com" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">carsonvalleybiblechurch.com Calvary Chapel of Carson Valley cvcalvarychapel.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">cvcalvarychapel.org Corpus Christi Catholic Church http://www.ccchurchcc.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.ccchurchcc.org Carson Valley United Methodist Church http://www.carsonvalleyumc.com" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.carsonvalleyumc.com, Facebook Christ Presbyterian Church http://www.cvcpc.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.cvcpc.org Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org Coventry Cross Episcopal Church http://www.coventrycross.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.coventrycross.org Crossroads Nazarene http://www.cvcrossroads.com" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.cvcrossroads.com The Fountainhead Foursquare Church http://www.ffccarson.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.ffccarson.org Genoa Community Church http://www.genoacommunitychurch.com" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.genoacommunitychurch.com High Sierra Fellowship http://www.hsfellowship.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.hsfellowship.org Hilltop Community Church http://www.hilltopchurch.net" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.hilltopchurch.net Johnson Lane Baptist Church http://www.jlbchurch.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.jlbchurch.org LifePoint Church http://www.lifepointnv.com" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.lifepointnv.com St. Gall Catholic Church http://www.saintgall.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.saintgall.org Shadow Mountain Church http://www.smchurch.net" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.smchurch.net Shepherd of the Sierra Lutheran Church http://www.shepherdofthesierralutheran.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.shepherdofthesierralutheran.org Smith Valley Baptist Church http://www.smithvalleybaptist.com" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.smithvalleybaptist.com Trinity Lutheran Church http://www.trinitylutherangv.com" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.trinitylutherangv.com Valley Christian Fellowship http://www.valleycf.org" target="_blank">class="NormalParagraphStyle">http://www.valleycf.org

Instead of in-person Easter Services this Sunday, many Carson Valley churches will be taking to the ether.

On Wednesday night, Gov. Steve Sisolak issued an order against churches holding in-person worship services with 10 or more people, including drive-in and pop-up services, for the duration of the emergency.

Cavalry Chapel of Carson Valley Pastor Joey Crandall said he’s planning a service using a combination of live-streaming and the Gardnerville Ranchos church’s short-range radio station at 94.7 FM.

Mass streaming to Facebook Live or YouTube seems to be the go-to for Valley churches seeking to celebrate the holiday.

Reno Bishop Randolph Calvo said that while he has closed Catholic churches in the diocese and suspended public Masses, local parish Masses will be conducted online.

“I will be livestreaming the Paschal Triduum from St. Thomas Aquinas Cathedral,” he said in a letter to parishioners. “Though our doors may be closed, we are still here for you.”

St. Gall is online at http://www.saintgall.org and can be found on Facebook. The Bishop’s service may be located at renodiocese.org

High Sierra Fellowship Pastor Rich Lammay said they will broadcast on an FM transmitter and people can tune their radios. Services are noon Friday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Lead Pastor Luke Wartgow of the newly rechristened Carson Valley Bible Church in Gardnerville said he will celebrate Easter with his congregation online.

“We are planning on doing a video service on Easter that will be available on our website,” he said. That will be available at http://www.carsonvalleybiblechurch.com

Carson Valley United Methodist Church has been posting weekly services on YouTube.

“We will be doing the same for Easter,” church spokesman Len Frueh said. “We are also on the Douglas County Access Channel every weekend.”

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokeswoman Stephanie Christensen said they’ve been working out services for the past few weeks.

“On Easter Sunday, we will enjoy our weekly local church service broadcast and perhaps more intimate and special celebrations with our families than we are previously accustomed,” she said. “But I anticipate this Easter to be more meaningful to our members, as we have had less everyday activities and responsibilities to distract us from preparing personally for Easter. It is also likely to be more meaningful because with the heavy concerns of COVID-19 weighing on us, many of us are awakened to the notion that we need to rely heavily on the grace of God and our Savior Jesus Christ.”