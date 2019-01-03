Christmas tree recycling continues through January

The new year is about renewal, and nothing says renewal like recycling a Christmas tree.

Douglas Disposal will be picking up trees along their usual routes next week. Trees put out for recycling must be stripped of all decorations and any metal, like nails. Trees taller than 6 feet should be cut down to that length or shorter.

Residents are also dropping trees off at the Douglas County Parks recycling site off Waterloo Lane across from Lampe Park.

A veritable mountain of trees have been left for the mulchers at the park site which should be open for most of January.

The trees are mulched by the Bently Ranch and used for compost on the fields.

According to the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection, since 2001, more than 350,000 trees have been recycled throughout Nevada thanks to the help of several Christmas tree recycling programs, thousands of volunteers, and many community sponsors.

"These programs were established to provide Nevada communities with an easy alternative to landfilling and to prevent illegal dumping of Christmas trees in public open spaces," officials said. "When chipped into mulch, cut trees become valuable organic material used in landscaping projects that help conserve soil moisture, keep plants healthy, and control weeds."