Christmas season events looming

Parade of Lights starts 5 p.m., with Highway 395 closing from Waterloo Lane to Esmeralda Avenue at 4 p.m.

Breakfast with Santa in Genoa Town Hall, 8:30, 9:40 and 10:50 a.m.

Genoa Caroling 5:30 p.m. in town church. Tree lighting is at 6:30 p.m.

Christmas Kickoff in Heritage Park with fireworks, Santa arrives 4:30 p.m. Treats are served at 5:30 p.m.

If you go

The weather will be anything but frightful Thursday night for Gardnerville's fireworks show in Heritage Park.

Forecasters are predicting light winds and temperatures around 40 degrees for the fireworks put on by Lantis Productions.

This is the 12th year Gardnerville has hosted a Christmas kickoff event in Heritage Park and the sixth it has featured fireworks, which are sponsored this year by Sharkeys, Bealls, Peri Enterprises and Gardnerville Health & Sanitation.

The forecast is also good news for the Sierra Ringers bell choir, which have been canceled due to weather in the past. The fireworks have never been canceled, but can be if conditions aren't right, town officials said.

With Christmas less than four weeks away, the seasons' beginnings move to Minden 5 p.m. Friday with the 29th annual lighting of the park gazebo.

Esmeralda Avenue in front of the CVIC Hall will be lined with firepits where S'mores will be available and entertainment provided by the Douglas High School Jazz Band.

Children who bring a canned food item will be entered into a drawing to help Santa throw the switch on the gazebo lights.

Tahoe-Douglas Elks will continue their tradition of playing bingo for Christmas trees at the CVIC Hall on Friday in Minden.

The Elks start serving spaghetti at 4:45 p.m. and take a break for the lighting in nearby Minden Park at 6 p.m. before starting bingo between 6:30 and 7 p.m., according to organizer Mary Retterer.

She said 15 trees will be awarded, along with five Christmas hams. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger.

"Several children's prizes will be awarded as the kids are welcome to play Bingo too," she said. "Proceeds support food baskets for needy seniors."

Nevada's oldest town will celebrate the beginning of the season on Friday night with caroling in the Genoa Church at 5:30 p.m. and the lighting of Hope Falcke's Christmas tree at Nixon and Main streets at 6:30 p.m. St. Nick arrives after the tree lighting.

Celebrations continue on Saturday in all three towns, culminating in the Parade of Lights from Heritage Park in Gardnerville to Minden Park.

Santa returns to Genoa on Saturday morning for breakfast, with sittings at 8:30, 9:40 and 10:50 a.m. Cost is $5 a person with children 4 and younger free.

A Weihnachts Fest German Christmas marketplace is in the CVIC Hall 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Highway 395 through Gardnerville and Minden closes down Saturday afternoon for the 22nd annual Parade of Lights. The parade kicks off at 5 p.m.