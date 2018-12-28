All bird watchers are invited to join the 119th annual Christmas Bird Count Jan. 5, 2019. This day of bird watching and counting the numbers and species of birds in the greater Minden-Gardnerville area is part of the longest ongoing scientific survey in the United States. This is the ninth year for the local survey, which is coordinated by Jim Woods, Birding Under Nevada Skies, the Reno Lahontan Audubon Society and The Nature Conservancy.

Last year's survey resulted in close to 18,000 birds counted and comprised 89 species. The survey takes place on field trips to various areas of the valley and it has a Feeder Watch component which allows folks to stay at home and count the birds that come to your feeders, Woods said.

The survey will start at 7 a.m. with a coffee and donut breakfast and will end at 5 p.m. with a potluck tally dinner at the Whit Hall Interpretive Center on the River Fork Ranch. The ranch is located 2-1/2 mi west of Hwy 395 or 1-1/2 mi east of Genoa. Volunteers should have transportation or carpool, binoculars and or spotting scopes and snacks and water for the day. Any birder is welcome to attend as bird identification will be gladly shared.

"It is a fun day out birding around the valley and enjoying the birdlife that makes our area their winter home," Woods said.

Mary Ellen Conaway, 775-267-7181 or meconaway@charter.net, will be coordinating the Feeder Watch Survey and those interested should contact her directly for information and to sign up. For Information and to sign up for the field survey contact Jim Woods, 775-720-7009 or jim.woods@charter.net.