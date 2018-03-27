Christ Presbyterian begins services at new site

After 15 years in the location on Industrial Way, Christ Presbyterian Church has moved to its new location at the Mountain View Professional Center,

Founded in 1992, Rev. Carl Dahlen described worship services as traditional, including Hymns, prayers, scripture readings, group and individual confession, an offering and a Sermon.

"The Sermon addresses issues of faith, following God, Jesus Christ and issues of current living," he said. "At the conclusion of service, you are invited to join us in refreshments and conversation. We try to follow Christ's path and find Faith in God, Fellowship with each other and care for the struggles of our families."

Sunday worship service is 9:30 a.m. with Sunday School for children.

The church offers Communion on the first Sunday of each month.

Christ Prebyterian supports local missions in Minden and Garderville, including support for the Carson Valley Community Food Coset, Backpack Buddies, City of Refuge and the Carson Food Bank, among others.

Recommended Stories For You

Bible studies for Men are 8 a.m. Wednesday mornings at 88 cups in Minden Town Center. Women's Bible study will restart after Easter.

The new church site is located at 1285 Highway 395, Suite 130, in Gardnerville.