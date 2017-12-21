CHP identifies victims in Highway 395 fatalities

Two Washoe County residents were the victims of a Dec. 13 head-on collision south of the Bodie turnoff on Highway 395.

Peter Jack Myers, 67, and Lan Fang Qin, 46, were identified on Tuesday as the two people killed on a curve near Dog Town.

The collision occurred at 4:30 p.m. when a Dodge 2500 pickup driven by Sacramento resident Connor Poggetto crossed the center line and into the path of the Mazda 2 sedan Myers and Quin were driving south.

Poggetto was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The California Highway Patrol had to contact the Qin's embassy to notify her next of kin.

According to the Washoe County Assessor's Office, Myers owns a home at Incline Village.