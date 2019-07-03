CHP identifies three killed in Walker head-on collision

Three people killed in a head-on collision north of Walker on Sunday afternoon have been identified by the California Highway Patrol.

South Lake Tahoe resident Russell Martin Roeben, 76, was the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, the CHP said on Wednesday.

Two passengers in a Nissan Pathfinder involved in the collision were identified as Marco Antonio Castillo, 41, of Downey, Calif., and Enriqueta Guzman Rosales, 81, a Mexican national from Los Angeles.

All three were wearing their seatbelts.

Four people were also critically injured in the collision on Highway 395 in Mono County.

CHP officers responded to the collision at 3:36 p.m.

The other three occupants of the Pathfinder and a passenger in the Tacoma were taken to Renown Medical Center. All the survivors are in critical condition.

Multiple CHP officers from Bridgeport, Mono County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel from around the region responded to the wreck.

The CHP is investigating the collision.

Anyone who may have information regarding this collision is asked to contact the CHP Bridgeport Area Office at 760-932-7995.

In an unrelated collision, there were no major injuries in a six-vehicle collision at Lakeview and Highway 50 on Tuesday.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, three vehicles were waiting to make a left turn when the driver of a fourth vehicle became distracted and failed to stop. One of the stopped vehicles was pushed into oncoming traffic where it was hit by a fifth vehicle, which was then hit by a sixth vehicle.

The collision occurred at 12:40 p.m.