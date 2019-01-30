Children’s Theater returns to Scarselli

Scarselli Elementary School was awarded a $1,000 Arts Mini Grant from the Carson Valley Arts Council to help bring the Missoula Children's Theater back to the Gardnerville Ranchos school this year for performances of "The Secret Garden."

"The council sponsored the theater at Scarselli last year and it was such a hit that we wanted to bring them back this year," Principal Susan McNeall said. "We applied for and were granted the Arts Mini Grant from CVAC, which was generously matched by our PTO. We also had several generous donations from parents."

Students in first through fifth-grades will audition for the play on Monday. They will perform 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and 1 p.m. Feb. 9.

Two directors from the children's theater are coming and will stay with the Timothy Pinther family. They will be running auditions and rehearsals each evening next week.

"We feel very fortunate to have the support of the Carson Valley Arts Council to help us bring the theater arts to Scarselli students," McNeall said.