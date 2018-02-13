Children get moving at Douglas County Library

The Douglas County Public Library isn't all books and study groups, a dozen 3-4 year olds proved that while they leaped over alligators, twirled hearts and stretched like cats in the library meeting room Friday.

The kids were taking dance lessons from Gardnerville resident and library volunteer Linda Fisher.

Fisher was a dance instructor for 25 years in California and moved to Gardnerville about 10 years ago, she said.

The idea for the dance classes came up between Youth Services Librarian Kira Frederick and Fisher late last year.

"We got the idea, and just worked with it," said Fisher.

During the lessons Fisher introduces dance and yoga techniques to help the kids stretch while encouraging imagination through fun activities that incorporates music, rhythm, props and movement, said Library Technician Heather Frueh.

Fisher also incorporates some kind of theme for each lesson, especially went there is a holiday. For instance, Friday's lesson was based around hearts for Valentines Day.

The kids learned where their hearts were and what happens when you move fast and slow.

"We play fast music and slow music ,encouraging big and small movements," she said. "It helps with coordination and I also believe it helps with neuro-development. It actually teaches them a lot."

Another way the lessons help kids is through their confidence, said Fisher.

"Many children come for the first time and are very shy and don't participate, but after a few lessons they're leaping across the room and look forward to coming back," she said.

Rachel Pryde said her 4-year-old daughter Lucy was shy when she first started going to the lessons, but now she has seen a difference in her confidence,

"I think her confidence has improved, she doesn't need me to be right by her side the whole time anymore. She is more willing to do it on her own, she's having fun and she looks forward to it every week," said Pryde.

For three-year-old Lauren Jacobsen the lessons are something she looks forward to every week too, said mom, Sara Jacobsen.

"She is learning a lot and imitates what she learns at home too," said Jacobsen. "Miss Linda is wonderful, she has a great imagination and does a great job interacting with the kids."

Creative Dance for Little Feet is held 3:30 p.m. every Friday at the Douglas County Library. Preregistration is required with a limit of 12 participants per class. Children are encouraged to dress comfortably and wear sneakers.

For more information call the Douglas County Library, 782-9841 or douglas.lib.nv.us