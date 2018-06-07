Check out the Reno Rodeo

Every year the Reno Rodeo comes to town, a favorite annual event for locals and visitors alike. For 10 days, this PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) sanctioned event brings the world's best rodeo competitors to together for action-packed competition. In addition to the nightly rodeo contests, be sure to make time for the carnival, kick-off concert, shopping and of course, the after-parties.

Rodeo Kick-Off Concert

Kicking off the Reno Rodeo this year is platinum-selling country artists Montgomery Gentry, with guests Lauren Alaina and Jerrod Niemann, performing at the Reno Livestock Events Center Outdoor Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Get in the rodeo spirit by purchasing your tickets now and enjoy a night of great country music. https://www.renorodeo.com/p/34

Xtreme Bull Riding

Do you like bulling riding action? Watch as 40 of the world's best professional bull riders take on 40 of the best bulls in the country during PRCA Xtreme Bulls event, the only officially sanctioned bull riding tour of the PRCA. This event kicks off the Reno Rodeo competition on Thursday.

Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive

This "vacation-type" event sells out every year with people paying $2,000 each to take part. One of the most unique features of the rodeo is the Reno Rodeo Cattle Drive. For five days, 60 riders move 300 head of cattle through the high desert, from Doyle, California to Reno. You can witness it as a spectator when it culminates at high noon on Thursday in Reno. The sight of hundreds of cattle moving through the streets of Reno is a thrill for all ages.

Carnival Rides and Midway

The carnival, complete with rides and games, is hosted by Davis Shows Northwest and is held in front of the Reno Livestock Event Center Outdoor Arena. This is the best place to spend time with family and friends if you need a break from the action or if you just want a fun night out.

Food, Shopping, After-Party Tents

Just because the rodeo competition has ended, doesn't mean that the party needs to stop. For those 21 and over, put on your dancing boots and head to either the Jack Daniels or Coors Double R Bar tents, open until 1 a.m. For those who love newer country music, the Jack Daniels tent is right up your alley. If you prefer a more 'old-school' country sound, then the Double R Bar will have you swinging the night away.

If this is your first time attending the Reno Rodeo, get ready for a good time. Paid and street parking is available near the event, and it's always a good idea to get there early. https://www.renorodeo.com/p/about/205. Speaking of early, make sure you buy your tickets in advance, especially for Friday and Saturday night performances, as they often sell out.

