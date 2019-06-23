Chautauquans perform at Dangberg

Young Chautauquans of the Douglas County Historical Society will present “We Taught the World New Ways to Dream” at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Douglas County Historical Society Young Chautauqua presenters are 17-year-old Sandia portraying poet “Anne Bradstreet,” 17-year-old Jahmilia portraying humanitarian “Sarah Winnemucca,” 12-year-old Micaiah portraying author “E.B. White,” 12-year-old Julia portraying nurse “Florence Nightingale,” 12-year-old Adalee portraying artist “Wanda Gag,” 11-year-old Mamre portraying explorer “Jacque Cousteau,” 10-year-old Rain portraying aviator “Amelia Earhart,” 8-year-old Samuel portraying entrepreneur “Walt Disney” and 6-year-old Levi portraying astronaut “Neil Armstrong.”

The Douglas County Historical Society seeks to enrich lives by preserving and making accessible local history to its surrounding communities and visitors. Educators of the Young Chautauqua Program aim to inspire children to find a passion for history through the artistry of Chautauqua. The program brings history alive and encourages a fun learning environment where the children understand the complexities, struggles and achievements of some of history’s most inspirational individuals. These positive role models also play an important role in influencing the children’s future by inspiring them to become involved in their communities and to have a love of humanity.

“We are looking forward to the return of these very talented Chautauquans and the historic individuals they’ve chosen to portray,” said the park’s events manager, Kim Harris.

The 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival is sponsored by Douglas County, Bently Heritage, Carson Valley Accounting, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Dr. James the Dentist, Edward Jones Investments-Tim Cleveland, Horse Tales, Carson Valley Inn, Holiday Inn Express-Minden, Jacobs Family Berry Farm, Nevada State Bank and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation.

Bring your own seating and no pets allowed — service animals only. Guests are welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy as no food or beverages will be sold at this event.

The Dangberg ranch house will be open for one hour before the events for anyone who would like an introduction to the Dangberg family history and the park’s artifact collection.

Upcoming Chautauquans include Kim Harris portraying “Lizzie A. Borden” on July 10; Doug Mishler portraying “Duane L. Bliss” on July 31; and Anita Watson Portraying “Mary McNair Mathews” on Aug. 17.

The full 2019 Dangberg Summer Festival event schedule is available at Dangberg.org.