Changes made to library book returns

The Douglas County Public Library has updated its book return locations throughout the county with the intention of making library returns easier than ever.

The Minden branch, at 1625 Library Lane, has officially retired its outdoor book return, formerly located at the southwest side of the building.

Items can now be returned to the large drive-up return box in the library parking lot or during open hours to the indoor book drop.

The Douglas County Community and Senior Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, now has a book return box outside the Senior Center entrance. That location will be checked by library staff multiple times throughout the week.

Additionally, a north county book return is located at Sunridge Fire Station No. 12, 3620 North Sunridge Drive, and the south county box is near the Topaz Ranch Estates at 1490 Albite Road.

Up at Lake Tahoe, items can be placed in the box stationed at the entrance of the Kahle Community Center, 236 Kingsbury Grade, or they can be returned to the Zephyr Cove Library, 233 Warrior Way, via the north side outdoor return slot or the indoor book drop.

For information, go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.