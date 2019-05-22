Centerville wreck closes 88

A vehicle on its side after a collision at Highway 88 and Centerville on Tuesday night.

NHP Photo

Highway 88 was closed for four hours after a Tuesday night wreck that resulted in injuries.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle collision occurred at Highway 88 and Centerville Lane at about 9 p.m.

One of the vehicles rolled over and its occupants had to be cut from the wreckage.

The occupants of one of the vehicles were taken for treatment with minor injuries, Trooper Hannah DeGoey said.

She said investigators believe that impairment might be involved in the wreck.

Both lanes of Highway 88 were closed between Centerville and Waterloo lanes until about 1 a.m. Wednesday.

This is the most serious collision at the intersection since the state installed a roundabout last year.

A rollover that occurred on Highway 395 near Double Spring Flat on May 16 resulted in one person being transported for serious injuries.

The wreck occurred 4 p.m. when a Nissan Pathfinder’s tire blew out, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, rolling over onto its roof.

The driver was not transported, but the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was hurt.