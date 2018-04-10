Centerville work may start this month

State highway officials awarded a $1.125 million contract to Granite Construction on Monday to build the Centerville roundabout.

Work on the roundabout could begin later this month through early summer.

State transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said the intersection will be closed for two weeks while the roundabout is built.

When finished, the speed limit approaching the roundabout will be decreased to 45 mph.

This week work began on the Martin Slough culverts under Highway 395 near Ironwood Drive.

The existing double box culvert structure will be replaced by three 12×5-foot reinforced concrete box culverts.

Recommended Stories For You

Workers have already started shaving down the median just north of Ironwood Drive. Ragonese said that by the end of the week, lanes will be shifted and cones placed to separate traffic on the highway.

That project is expected to continue through fall.

Replacement of the bridge over the West Fork of the Carson River will close Muller Lane through much of the summer. Ragonese said work should be completed before Candy Dance in September.

Preliminary work on the traffic signal and merge lanes on Airport Road, Johnson Lane and Stephanie Way started in late March.

Ragonese said temperature-sensitive paving activities would be delayed until the weather warms up.

On Thursday, Senior Civil Engineer Jon Erb updated county commissioners on upcoming roadwork in Carson Valley.

One of the worst roads in the county, Waterloo Lane, is up for a $2.3 million repaving job.

Erb said because of the high water table, the existing road will be pulverized into the base and cement treated. Advertising for that job is scheduled for this month.

Also in the pipeline for this season are the $1.6 million repair of Dresslerville Road and $2.7 million work on Tillman Lane.

The state is also conducting drainage work on Kingsbury Grade. Work on Highway 50 through the casino corridor is ongoing to repair damage done by an electrical component explosion early Easter Sunday.