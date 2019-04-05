Centerville Lane work wraps up today

Gardnerville, Nev. — The end is in sight for a $1 million road project that has reduced the main route between Gardnerville and the Ranchos to one southbound lane.

State transportation officials announced that Centerville between Highway 395 and Waterloo Lane will reopen 4 p.m. today.

The "highway to heaven," which is home to three churches will see some single lane closures starting Monday as work continues 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Traffic flaggers will alternate directions of traffic through the work zone, with up to 20-minute traffic delays possible. Crews will complete utility and roadway concrete, striping and signage work.

"When complete later this spring, the project will create sidewalk and bike lanes on both sides of the road from approximately one-quarter mile southwest of Highway 395 in downtown Gardnerville to the northern intersection with Waterloo Lane," transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese. "As part of the project, the Centerville Lane bridge over the Cottonwood Slough has been widened to add bike lanes and sidewalk across the bridge." Roadway drainage improvements are also being made.

"The project will ultimately become part of future planned sidewalk and bike path improvements to connect the Gardnerville Ranchos with area parks and community centers," Ragonese said.

Recommended Stories For You

Q&D Construction conducted the work, which improves Centerville Lane for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well up to 5,000 motorists who travel the road daily. The road improvements are funded through local funds and the federally-funded Transportation Alternatives Program aimed at improving nonmotorized mobility and other aspects of transportation.