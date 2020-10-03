Centerville Lane closes for culvert work

Work is expected to begin on Centerville Lane after a bid was awarded last week by the Regional Transportation Commission.

Kurt Hildebrand

Culvert work in preparation for repaving Centerville Lane will result in the road being closed next week between Highway 88 and Foothill Road.

The road will be closed 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 5-9 to a private contractor for construction of three culvert crossings that require use of the full width of the roadway.

During this work period, through access on Centerville Lane will be lost at the culvert location. Starting on Monday, we will be working on culvert No. 2, located on the eastside of the project, 1,000 feet from Highway 88.

Properties that are located east of this crossing will be able to access their homes and properties from the Highway 88 roundabout.

Properties that are located west of this crossing will need to follow the detour to Mottsville Lane to Foothill Road to then access Centerville Lane from the west side.

This work will last a minimum of five days. It includes the removal of the existing culvert crossing, the placement of new reinforced box culvert pieces, the installation of headwalls, the backfill the boxes and then paving back the roadway section.