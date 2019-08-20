Census committee members sought

The deadline to apply for the Douglas County 2020 Census Complete Count Committee is 5 p.m. Friday. The committee will be responsible for educating and encouraging residents to respond to the 2020 census.

Every 10 years, the federal government conducts a population count of everyone in the United States.

Contact the Douglas County Manager’s Office at 775-782-9821.

Responding to the census also affects the amount of funding a community receives, how your community plans for the future, and your representation in government. Specifically, data from the 2020 Census are used to:

■ Ensure public services and funding for schools, hospitals, and fire departments.

■ Plan new homes and businesses and improve neighborhoods.

■ Determine how many seats your state is allocated in the House of Representatives.