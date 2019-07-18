Celebrity waiter luau benefit next week

Friends In Service Helping hosts its sixth annual “Celebrity Waiter Luau” at Genoa Lakes on two nights this year; reservations can be made for July 25-26. The event features a Hawaiian buffet dinner, live music by Dougie L., dancing, and contests. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Celebrity waiters from local area media, entertainment, sports, and business fields will cater to every table. Waiters compete for tips via their excellent service and creative ability to entertain diners, and the waiter who brings in the most tips wins the coveted “Golden Pineapple” award.

Event coordinator Katrina Rowe said the celebratory luau is “like a Hawaiian-themed birthday party for 10-year-olds, except for adults.”

A number of contests are held throughout the course of the evening, including best dressed waiter, best dressed guest, and most creative table display.

“It’s gotten really competitive over the years,” said Rowe. “People really get in the spirit and they just have a blast.” Attendees can purchase tickets for a chance to win a variety of raffle items, and a silent auction will be held.

All proceeds, donations, and tips from the event stay local to help provide a supportive “hand up” to the less fortunate residents within the Carson Valley. The mission of FISH is to provide “food, clothing, shelter, and medical aid to the homeless and hungry within our community, with the objective to provide programs and referrals to families and individuals so that they may become self-sufficient.”

Seating is limited and reservations must be made no later than Tuesday, July 23. Tickets are $60 each/$600 for a table of 10.

For tickets or information, contact Katrina Rowe at 775-750-3468 or via email at Katrina@nvfish.com.

Tahoe-Douglas Elks host taco night and family breakfast

The Elks host taco night at the lodge from 5-6:30 p.m. July 25.

Dinner cost is $4 and includes a taco, homemade beans, rice, chips, fresh guacamole and other assorted condiments, and dessert. Extra tacos are $2 each with a complete dinner purchase. Assorted beverages are available at the lodge bar.

On July 28, from 8:30-10 a.m., the Elks invite the community to a family breakfast at the lodge.

The menu features an omelet bar, scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, hash browns, bacon, sausage, orange juice, and coffee.

Cost for Elks members/spouses is $7 for adults and $4 for children ages 10 and younger. Non-Elks members cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children.

The Tahoe-Douglas Elks lodge is located at 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Proceeds from events hosted by the Tahoe/Douglas Elks benefit programs and services for seniors, veterans, and youth throughout the Carson Valley community.

