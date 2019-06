The Celebrity Waiter Luau is Friends In Service Helping’s annual Carson Valley fundraiser where local ‘celebrities’ compete for tips to help offer a hand up to the less fortunate in our community.

All proceeds stay local.

This year’s Celebrity Waiter Luau is 6 p.m. July 25-26 at Genoa Lakes.

Tickets are $60 a person or $600/table. For tickets e-mail katrina@nvfish.com or call (775)750-3468.

Genoa Lakes is located at 1 Genoa Lakes Drive, Genoa.