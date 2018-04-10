Celebration underway for National Boys & Girls Club Week

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada Carson Valley celebrates National Boys & Girls Club Week April 9-13 at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, located at 701 Long Valley Road, Gardnerville.

Taylor Lambert, unit director for the Club, said the event is a special time for Club staff, members and their families.

"We do amazing things at the Club every day and BGC Week is a time for us celebrate that," Lambert said. "Each activity throughout the week promotes youth development and community involvement for our members."

Events at the Club start every day at 4 p.m. and include the following activities for Club members:

Wednesday: Day of Service — Torch Club will be completing a community service project by making care packages for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and delivering them. The event is open to Club members and their families.

Thursday: Staff Celebration — Club members will show appreciation to all of our staff who spend their days working with members to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The event is open to Club members and their families.

Friday: Open House — The Club's annual art show will display artwork club members have been completing throughout the year. Treats and refreshments will be served. This event is open to the community.

"National Boys & Girls Club week is an opportunity for Club members and their families to participate in development programming to really see how the Club impacts their lives," Lambert said. "It's also a time to recognize our wonderful staff."

For information, visit https://bit.ly/2HcLQqr.

Boys & Girls Club of Western Nevada Carson Valley member Johnathon Reinholz preparing for the Club's 2018 Art Show Friday, April 13, at 4 p.m. at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, located at 701 Long Valley Road, Gardnerville. The event is open to the public and part of National Boys & Girls Club Week April 9-13.