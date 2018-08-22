Celebration planned to honor retiring Air guardsman

Tech Sgt. Rob Webster of Carson City is celebrating his retirement after 26 years of military service with the Air National Guard serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Webster is the owner of Webster Wealth Management and board member for Arts for Children of Nevada.

Battle Born Social, 318 N. Carson St., is hosting an event to celebrate his retirement at 6 p.m. Sept. 7.

A portion of the proceeds for the signature drink will go to Arts for Children of Nevada.

All are encouraged to attend.