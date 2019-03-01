Celebrating the ‘Mailman of the Sierra’

The 19th annual Snowshoe Thompson Ski & Snowshoe Celebration returns to the Sierra today. The annual event is presented by the Genoa, Nevada-based "Friends of Snowshoe Thompson" organization is once again partnering with the Lake Tahoe Historical Society and the Lake Tahoe Golf Course at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course in South Lake Tahoe. The golf course is at 2500 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the event activities begin with a guided tour over the snow at 9:30 a.m. Norwegian native and longboard ski expert Nina MacLeod also will present a longboard ski demonstration. Attendees may bring their own snowshoes and cross country skis, or rent snowshoes from the Lake Tahoe Golf Course.

Other activities include a book signing by author Frank Tortorich, and a performance by musician and storyteller Richard Blair. Next is a presentation by Snowshoe Thompson expert, and Alpine County resident, Don Jardine on Snowshoe Thompson's presence in Alpine County including a video production by Snowshoe Thompson Chapter #1827 of E Clampus Vitus' Humbug. Brandon Wilding shares experiences from his trip to Norway in 2018 and specifically the family home of Snowshoe Thompson.

A special Snowshoe Thompson exhibit is on display provided by the Lake Tahoe Historical Society. Other exhibits include those of the Friends of Snowshoe Thompson organization, the Snowshoe Thompson Chapter #1827 of E Clampus Vitus, Mormon Station State Historic Park, Alpine County Historical Museum and the El Dorado County Historical Society.

The legendary "Mailman of the Sierra," John A. "Snowshoe" Thompson, carried mail between Placerville, Calif., and Genoa for 20 years. He made the trip twice a month during the winters from 1856 and 1876, on snowshoes, or what today we know simply as "skis."

The 19th annual Ski and Snowshoe Celebration is a family-friendly event taking place from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., registration begins at 8:30 a.m. A requested donation is $10 a person includes all activities. Children under 12 years of age are free. A no-host bar will be available. Bring a sack lunch.

The purpose and mission of the Friends of Snowshoe Thompson organization is to promote and foster the memory of John A. "Snowshoe" Thompson through events and activities. Proceeds go toward maintaining the statue and planter in the Mormon Station State Historic Park in Genoa. "Snowshoe's" memory is honored in many ways, including promotion of international cooperation between Norwegian and American communities. It also helps promote a link between American Lutheran Churches and Scandinavian Lutheran Churches; encourage education in the schools about Norwegians in America, and holding events supporting these ideals. Please visit the website at snowshoethompson.org for more information on the organization.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com