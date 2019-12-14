Celebrating the birth of Jesus

We are about to celebrated a great time of year called the Christmas season. A time when we acknowledge the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ. Very often we are so familiar with terms and statements, we don’t grasp the full meaning of what we are hearing. What is Christmas? It is a celebration of the birth of the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. A recognition that the very Word of God became flesh and dwelt among His creation. John 1:1 In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 He was in the beginning with God. 3 All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. 14 And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth. The incarnation of God in human likeness, revealing the very nature and character of God Himself. The birth of the expressed image of the invisible God. John 14:9 Jesus said to him, “Have I been with you so long, and yet you have not known Me, Philip? He who has seen Me has seen the Father. Colossians 1:15 He is the image of the invisible God. Isaiah 9:6 calls Jesus the Mighty God. Matt 1:23 “Behold, the virgin shall be with child, and bear a Son, and they shall call His name Immanuel,” which is translated, “God with us.”

Jesus in not just a savior, He is the only Savior, not just one among many. The Bible is crystal clear that there is only one Savior. Isaiah 43:11 I, even I, am the LORD, And besides Me there is no savior. Isaiah 45:21 And there is no other God besides Me, A just God and a Savior; There is none besides Me. Hosea 13:4 “ Yet I am the LORD your God. Ever since the land of Egypt, And you shall know no God but Me; For there is no savior besides Me.

The Bible is also crystal clear that Jesus is the Savior. I Tim 3:16 And without controversy great is the mystery of godliness: God was manifested in the flesh, Justified in the Spirit, Seen by angels, Preached among the Gentiles, Believed on in the world, Received up in glory. As the Word of God promised, Jesus would come and die for us and give us the greatest gift of all, the gift of eternal life, it also promises the return of the Savior. Let us look forward to this wonderful promise, the return of the Savior. Philippians 3:20 For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.

Pastor Leo Kruger of Valley Christian Fellowship is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.