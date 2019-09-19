Cattle guard replacement next week

While roadwork season may be waning, there are still significant road closures expected with the arrival of fall on Monday.

Single-lane closures will take place on Highway 395 south of Gardnerville Monday and Tuesday evenings as the Nevada Department of Transportation replaces a cattle guard across the highway.

Highway 395 will be reduced to one lane from Leviathan Mine Road to Veta Grande Mine Road between 7 p.m.- 6 a.m. both evenings as the cattle guard is replaced. Motorists should expect to see flaggers and delays of up to 30 minutes, according to the state. Brief single lane closures will also take place later in the week for repaving of the cattle guard approaches.

The westbound lanes of Highway 50 through Stateline will be closed through Oct. 11 as NV Energy replaces equipment in two underground electric vaults. That work will include excavation and repaving, Spokeswoman Kristen Saibini said. The highway will reopen for the weekends between 5 p.m. Fridays and 6 a.m. Mondays. Motorists will be diverted to Lake Parkway for business access and through traffic.

Ironwood Drive is expected to remain closed until 5 p.m. Friday as Sierra View Equipment works on the neighboring project.

In Alpine County, Highway 4 over Ebbetts Pass will be closed 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday from Lake Alpine to just east of Silver Creek Campground.

The only detour is to take a different route, with the California Department of Transportation recommending Highway 88 or Highway 108.