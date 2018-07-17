Carson woman faces up to 40 years in fatal Tahoe DUI

A Carson City woman admitted she was drunk when she crossed the centerline and into the path of an oncoming car faces up to 40 years in prison when she is sentenced

Kimberly Ann Davis, 40, admitted on Tuesday to causing death and causing substantial bodily harm while driving under the influence.

Davis had a blood alcohol content of .22 more than an hour after the June 26, 2017, collision on Highway 50 near Cave Rock.

Each count carries a sentence of 2-20 years in prison. Davis is not eligible for probation. She is out of custody while awaiting her Oct. 1 sentencing.

Davis was northbound on Highway 50 in a Volkswagen Passat on June 26, 2017.

A witness told Nevada Highway Patrol investigators that the Volkswagen passed him and then crossed the centerline for 30-50 feet into the path of a minivan containing a half-dozen people.

The two vehicles collided head-on. Passenger Sranthon Bunnag, 52, a resident of Thailand, died of her injuries. Three other occupants in the minivan were injured in the 4:40 p.m. collision.

The second count in the complaint combines charges involving the three injured passengers.

According to investigators, there was an open cold beer in the vehicle and an empty vodka bottle.

The speedometer in the Passat was pegged at 63 mph.

The highway patrol report indicated there were no skid marks.

Davis was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center with injuries.