Carson Valley residents graduate from leadership program

Sixteen Carson Valley residents graduated from Leadership Douglas County last week after completing the 11-month program of classroom instruction, homework assignments, projects and site visitations.

The graduates were honored Nov. 15. The graduates include Sarah Bates from the Douglas County Library, Preston Becker from the Carson Valley Medical Center, Connie Billington of Main Street Minden, Laura Carrion from the United Federal Credit Union, Sally Grant of the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley, Nick Hinkell of the Bently Foundation, Kathy Jo Kidd of Douglas County, Veronica LaChance from Family Support Council, Christy Lyons from Fromarc Insurance, David Maxwell who is a retired individual, Sherri McGee of Douglas County, David Rauschhuber who is a consultant, Casey Sebahar of The Pink House, Audrey Slobe of City National Bank, Jan Vandermade of Carson Valley Visitors Authority and Daunelle Wulstein from The Sunflower of Provence LLC.

Throughout the program, the class heard from over 110 presenters, spent nine days in areas of public safety, education, water and agriculture, state government, tourism and heritage and economic development. During the day, classes started with an in-class session on various aspects of leadership, taught by Dr. Marlene Rebori of the University of Nevada, Reno. After the in-class session the students toured facilities associated with that day's subject area.

Graduation requirements included the completion of homework assignments, publishing a letter to the editor, attending a Douglas County Commission meeting and seven other assignments. As a class, the students had to identify, plan and execute a class project.

Recruitment for the Leadership Douglas County Class of 2018 will begin in January. Applications and information can be found on the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce website.