Carson Valley observes Wreaths Across America

While many of the wreaths are still en route to Carson Valley, that didn’t stop Gardnerville and Minden from celebrating Wreaths Across America.

Dozens of people attended ceremonies at the Garden Cemetery and Eastside Memorial on Saturday, including representatives of the armed forces.

Former Douglas County commissioner Mike Olson served as host for the Gardnerville event, which featured a blessing from Washoe Tribal Elder Jean McNichols.

Valley Christian Fellowship Pastor Leo Kroger offered the invocation and the National Anthem was sung by Hannah Palmer.

The Douglas High School ROTC Color Guard brought out the colors. The ceremony in Gardnerville wrapped up with a three-volley salute and Taps from the Nevada Army National Guard.

Bad weather delayed the truck with many of the wreaths destined for the Gardnerville ceremony.

About half of the wreaths expected at Eastside arrived in time for the ceremony, which featured a Scottish honor guard.