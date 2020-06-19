Carson Valley museums, library open

An Aug. 1 grand opening and dedication has been set for the Edwin L. Wiegand Ranching & Agricultural Exhibit in Gardnerville.

The celebration will also serve as the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Delayed three months by the coronavirus outbreak, the exhibit is the culmination of the quarter century since the old Douglas County High School opened as a museum in 1995.

Both of the Douglas County Historical Society’s museums are open.

The Genoa Courthouse Museum is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. seven days a week, while the cultural center is open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Douglas County Public Library plans to reopen its Minden branch starting on Tuesday for browsing and checkout hours 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. T Tuesdays and Thursdays and on 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The Lake Tahoe Branch will be open for browsing 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

During these limited hours, the library will allow small groups of patrons inside the library at a time. Children will be admitted with their parents and will not be counted separately. Face coverings will be encouraged but not required. Surfaces will be cleaned regularly, and hand sanitizer stations will be provided. The health and safety of the public and staff remains a priority.

Patrons will have access to the entire library collection. The catalog computers will be accessible, and library staff will assist patrons with finding materials. The public copier and fax machine will be available. The public computer stations will not be available at this time, and all public seating will be inaccessible.

The library will continue curbside services 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Minden Branch. Curbside pick-up is available at the Lake Tahoe Branch 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Request library items through the library’s online catalog: catalog.douglas.lib.nv.us. You may call the Minden Branch at 775-782-9841 and the Lake Tahoe Branch at 775-588-6411 during service hours.

Nevada’s state museums in Carson City also opened this week.

“Nevada treasures such as Coin Press No. 1, which minted coins at the Carson City Mint in the late 19th century, to the old locomotives that helped build the Hoover Dam, can be found in Nevada’s state museums,” Myron Freedman, acting administrator for the Nevada Division of Museum and History, said. “With the museums reopening, these artifacts again can be enjoyed by the public.”

The Nevada State Museum is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Debit or credit card payment only for admissions and for store sales (the museum store opens July 1). Coin Press No. 1 demonstrations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Groups of 10 or more are not allowed unless pre-arranged. To arrange tours for larger groups, contact Museum Education, 775 687 4810 ext. 237.

The Nevada State Railroad Museum, Carson City opened on Friday.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Monday. The main museum will be open, and the annex will have scheduled tours. To arrange group visits, contact Museum Education, 775 687 6953 ext. 233. See http://www.carsonrailroadmuseum.org for motorcar and steam train demonstration schedule.