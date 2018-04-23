Carson Valley Museum to get $25,000 grant

A $25,000 grant was announced for the Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center on Monday.

The grant was for one of 15 historic and cultural preservation projects that received a total of $950,000 in grants.

The Nevada State Historic Preservation Office administers the grants through the Nevada Commission for Cultural Centers and Historic Preservation grant program.

Each year, the grant program provides funding for governmental and nonprofit organizations to complete projects that help preserve and protect historic buildings, structures, objects, and archaeological sites in Nevada.

Since its inception in 1993, the program has contributed over $41 million, funding nearly 100 projects statewide. In addition to supporting the restoration and preservation of Nevada's heritage, the grant projects are designed to improve quality of life, provide community education, and increase tourism in Nevada.

"The Nevada State Historic Preservation Office is committed to preserving, enhancing, and promoting Nevada's historic resources, as well as fostering networks of cultural centers and activities in every corner of the state," said Rebecca Palmer, Administrator of the Nevada State Historic Preservation Office. "We look forward to furthering Nevada's unique cultural and historic legacy, with support from the Nevada Commission for Cultural Centers and Historic Preservation and its grant program."

The Gardnerville museum is operated by the Douglas County Historical Society.