Carson Valley gives back to the kids

On Friday afternoon, guests gathered at TJ's Corral for a fundraiser benefiting the Carson Valley Branch of the Boys and Girls Club through the Mike Tice foundation, kicking off the Mike Tice eighth annual charity weekend "For the Kids."

The Carson Valley Music, Food and Brew Fest offered live music, beer and wine tasting, food, cocktails, and a raffle for sports memorabilia.

Saturday was the Granger Smith concert, also at TJ's Corral, and Sunday finished the charity weekend with a charity golf tournament at Genoa Lakes Golf Club, complete with a barbecue dinner with cocktails, live music, and a live auction.

"The underlying goal of our efforts is building a stand-alone facility that the local kids can call their own," said Mike Tice.

The charity began in 2011, with only 45 guests on a two-day charity weekend, which raised $25,000. In 2017, over 170 participants attended and raised a whopping $300,000.

Several participants attending Friday's event hadn't even known the fundraiser was taking place, but came for the music.

Jim and Landa Waldron attend the Blues Night in Tahoe as often as possible, and heard about the concert through their friends. The music of the evening included Blues Monster, Buddy Emmer, Nancy Wright, Mighty Mike, and Chris Cain.

The sponsors for the weekend included Carson Valley Inn, the Pink House — a cheese and charcuterie shop in Genoa — Coffee on Main, Carson Valley Accounting, Mauritson Wines, Carson City BBQ, Jersey Boys Sausage, Chicago Mikes Pizza, Raley's, Sports Displays, Nike, New Era, Stoli Vodka, Baker Hughes, the Winning Seat, Epic Property Services, the Home Depot, Southwest Airlines and Wheeler Screen Printing Co.