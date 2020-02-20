Carson Valley girls named outstanding teens

Two Gardnerville girls were named Miss Outstanding Teens representing Douglas County at the Miss Outstanding Teen competition, which is an adjunct to the Miss Nevada competition.

Cheyenne McCormick was named Miss Douglas County Outstanding Teen while Iris Niccoli was Miss Outstanding Teen Lake Tahoe.

McCormick’s platform was encouraging a “Healthy lifestyle for Nevada’s youth.”

A Douglas High School sophomore, her talent was a modified gymnastics dance routine.

Niccoli’s platform is “Discovering Dyslexia: Awareness for young children.”

A horsewoman, Niccoli is an FFA member and grand champion market rabbit winner at the 2019 Nevada Jr. Livestock Show.

Niccoli is a junior at Douglas High who sang and played ukulele, something she taught herself in six months.

No Miss Douglas County was crowned at the weekend’s pageant.

Miss Douglas County Pageant Executive Director Tiffany Kenison said there weren’t enough candidates to compete for the Miss Douglas crown.

“This year Miss Nevada is an open state, meaning any contestant can compete If they don’t hold a local title,” Kenison said.

According to the Web site, Miss Nevada contestants may now compete without winning a local preliminary title during the week of June 24-27 before the finals at the Orleans in Las Vegas.

Briana Neben was the last Miss Douglas County to be crowned at the local pageant in 2017.

Eagle Valley Middle School eighth-grader Brooklynn Grundy was named Miss Carson City Outstanding Teen. Her platform was “Loving with grief; You’re not alone.” She performed lyrical dance.