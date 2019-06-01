Carson Valley Days schedule out

A tumbler takes flight on the Tumbleweeds float in the 2018 Carson Valley Days Parade.

Kurt Hildebrand/R-C file photo

June 6-9 Carson Valley Days events schedule Thursday Lampe Park 5-11 p.m. Carnival Buddy Day Friday Lampe Park 3-11 p.m. Carnival 5 p.m. can and bottle ban in Gardnerville Live Music 4:30-6 p.m. Mixed Company 6:15-8 p.m. Jakota Wass 8:15-11 p.m. Trippin’ King Snakes Saturday 7 a.m. Parade Registration in Minden 7 a.m. Carson Valley Days 5K registration 8 a.m. Highway 395 closed at Buckeye and Waterloo Lanes 8 a.m. Carson Valley Days 5K 9 a.m. Parade starts in Minden Noon Highway 395 reopens Lampe Park 11 a.m. to close Carnival 11 a.m. to close Craft Show & Food vendors Noon to 8 p.m. Kids’ greased pole competition 12:30 p.m. Parade Winners and Citizen of the Year 12:30-3:30 p.m. Miles Rae and Talking Root perform 1-5 p.m. Kids activities 1:30 p.m. Horseshoe Tournament 3 p.m. Cornhole Tournament, arm wrestling 4 p.m. Tug of War 4-8 p.m. Southpaw Freddie performs 8:15 pm. To close The Escalades perform Sunday Lampe Park 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grass Volleyball Tournament 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Craft Show & Food Vendors 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Live music 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Carnival 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids Greased Pole 1-3:30 p.m. Carson Valley Duck Derby 2 p.m. Kids Watermelon Eating Contest 3 p.m. Carson Valley Days Raffle

The schedule for the annual Carson Valley Days celebration has been released by the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club.

Put on by the 15 members of the club, the four-day celebration includes a carnival, vendors, live music, games and the annual parade 9 a.m. June 8.

The event starts with the carnival arriving at Lampe Park, and opening on Thursday.

Highway 395 closes 8 a.m. for the annual Tahoe Youth and Family Services Run, Jog, Walk 5K and the parade.

Other events coinciding with Carson Valley Days include the Art Show at the CVIC Hall June 7-9, and breakfast served by the Town of Minden 7 a.m. in the parking lot next to the town offices. Food will be served until it runs out.

On Friday, Douglas High School sophomore Jakota Wass will be performing 6:15-8 p.m. at Lampe Park.

Wass, 16, will sing a variety of Country Western songs and ’70s rock music with his band the American Outlaws.

Wass has performed since age 12 at local farmer’s markets, charity events and guest appearances with Trippin’ King Snakes, Lacy J. Dalton, Annie Bosko and Cash Only. His largest venue was performing at our local truck pulls for the Axtive 20/30 club.

Wass’ passion for music has expanded into songwriting, learning new instruments and touring colleges during an upcoming trip to Nashville.

Mom Jodi said Wass loves meeting people, making new friends and entertaining the crowd.