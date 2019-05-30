Carson Valley Days right around corner

Gardnerville girls enjoy the "Wipeout" at the 2014 carnival.

Brad Coman | The Record-Courier

Buttons and discount carnival tickets are on sale. The Boy Scouts are checking their list of businesses buying banners.

All those things mean Carson Valley’s biggest blowout is on the horizon.

This year, June 6 marks both Douglas and ASPIRE high school graduations and the opening of the Carson Valley Days carnival.

While presale $20 carnival tickets are available in Gardnerville at Raley’s, Accolades Sports and Nevada State Bank in Minden, those tickets aren’t good for the first day of the carnival.

That’s because it’s buddy night, with $26 tickets allowing two people to enjoy the carnival for the price of one.

Each presale ticket is good for one customer for one day during the subsequent three days of the carnival in Gardnerville’s Lampe Park.

The carnival continues through June 9 at Lampe Park.

June 7 is the annual Carson Valley Days celebration in downtown Gardnerville.

While the party is unofficial, officials have instituted a can and bottle ban downtown in streets and areas open to the public between 5 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Patrons inside Gardnerville eateries may have liquid containers on the premises up until 9 p.m.

Deputies will be on hand to keep the peace downtown, though it has been several years since any serious incidents have occurred on Carson Valley Days Parade eve.

Curfew for minors is midnight, and the sheriff’s office suggests the block party might not be the best place for them anyway.

Those who overindulge at the block party will get a hangover-rattling overture of sirens announcing the June 8 Carson Valley Days Parade.

The theme for this year’s parade is Carson Valley Goes to the Movies.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. with Highway 395 closing from Buckeye Road to Waterloo Lane starting at 8 a.m.

The parade lines up along County Road, which will also be closed that morning, along with several Minden side streets, including 5th Street and Esmeralda Avenue.

The parade travels around Minden Park and down Esmeralda to Main Street and south to Gardnerville.

Carson Valley Lions will be keeping a sharp eye for Carson Valley Days buttons along the parade route.

Buttons are available at numerous Carson Valley businesses, including The Record-Courier, for $1. The Lions will be selling buttons for $2 at the parade. The rolling Carson Valley Days hoosegow will be open for those who are caught without a button.

The parade wraps up at Lampe Park. The highway will reopen as the parade passes and should be clear by noon.

Parade winners will be announced at Lampe Park and will be published in The Record-Courier.

Carson Valley Days is put on by the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club No. 85.