Carson Valley Days preparations underway

Buttons and discount carnival passes are on sale as Gardnerville and Minden prepare for the annual Carson Valley Days celebration, which starts on Thursday.

The first sign Carson Valley Days is coming will be the arrival in Lampe Park of the carnival, according to the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club, which has organized the annual celebration since 1938.

The carnival opens to the public Thursday evening, and continues through Sunday afternoon. Pre-sale discount tickets can be purchased at Raley's, Nevada State Bank, and Accolades Trophies.

While not an official event, people often gather around the downtown Gardnerville bars on Friday night to socialize.

Douglas County ordinance prohibits glass or metal containers out in public in Gardnerville from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday to keep them from being used as projectiles. Downtown restaurants may serve cans or glasses inside their premises up until 9 p.m. Friday.

Those who want to party away from downtown, live music will be performed at Lampe Park on Friday night.

Saturday is parade day, when Highway 395 will be closed 8 a.m. to noon from Buckeye Road to Waterloo Lane.

Parade participants line up down County Road, so Minden will be fairly congested before the parade starts at Minden Park at 9 a.m.

It will travel down Esmeralda Avenue to Highway 395 and then south to Waterloo Lane, where it will disband at Lampe Park.

Carson Valley Lions are selling buttons featuring the parade theme of "Fun in the Great Outdoors."

Buttons will be $2 on parade day, and those caught without them may end up in the parade jail, Lion Ron Santi said.

Buttons are available for $1 at both Carson Valley 7-Elevens, Raley's, Ace, Meeks, Nevada State Bank, WaSheShu Casino, Chevron, The Record-Courier and the office of the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, among other locations.

Once the parade is over, the carnival is just one of the offerings at Lampe Park. Also at the park will be a crafts fair, food, children's games, horseshoe and basketball tournaments, and a bounce house.

The 20-30 Club will be selling raffle tickets for the drawing at 3 p.m. Sunday. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.

Other events include the annual art show at the CVIC Hall in Minden and the Carson Valley Days breakfast hosted by the Town of Minden.