Carson Valley Days parade today

Rides await riders at the Lampe Park Carnival in Gardnerville. The carnival opens noon today.

Tara Addeo

It might be a good idea to wear layers to this morning’s Carson Valley Days Parade.

The temperature in Minden where the parade begins to assemble around 7 a.m. is forecast to be 40 degrees.

Parade floats line up along County Road in preparation for the beginning at 9 a.m.

Minden Town Board members will be cooking breakfast in the town’s parking lot this morning for whoever would like to eat. The town will serve food until it’s gone.

Highway 395 is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. when the Tahoe Youth & Family Services 5K is scheduled to take over Main Street.

The parade travels down Esmeralda Avenue and then onto Highway 395 south from Minden to Gardnerville where it wraps up at Lampe Park around noon.

The highway will be closed at Buckeye Road and Waterloo Lane, so folks passing through will have to find an alternate route around the towns.

The parade wraps up around noon, but the highway will reopen as it passes. Also expect side streets in Minden and Gardnerville to be closed.

The theme for this year’s parade is Carson Valley Goes to the Movies.

About 15 members of the Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club do all the organization for the parade.